COVISHIELD Vaccine Phase-3 Trial Enrolment Done; 40 Mn Doses Ready

The SII has already manufactured 40 million doses of the vaccine. IANS image for representational purpose. | (Photo: Stock Image) India The SII has already manufactured 40 million doses of the vaccine.

The Serum Institute of India (SII) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday, 12 November, announced the completion of enrolment for Phase-III clinical trials for coronavirus vaccine COVISHIELD in India. The SII, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer by volume, and ICMR, the apex body in India for biomedical research, have further collaborated for the clinical development of COVOVAX (Novavax) developed by Novavax, USA and upscaled by SII. The enrolment of all 1,600 participants was completed on 31 October 2020. COVISHIELD has been developed at the SII Pune laboratory with a master seed from Astra Zeneca. The ICMR has funded the clinical trial site fees while the SII has funded other expenses for COVISHIELD. At present, the SII and the ICMR are conducting Phase 2/3 clinical trials of COVISHIELD at 15 different centres across the country.

The SII has already manufactured 40 million doses of the vaccine, under the at-risk manufacturing and stockpiling license from the Drugs Controller General of India.

The vaccine made in the UK is currently being tested in large efficacy trials in the UK, Brazil, South Africa, and the US. The promising results of the trials so far give confidence that COVISHIELD could be a realistic solution to the deadly pandemic.

The two bodies said that COVISHIELD is, by far, the most advanced vaccine in human testing in India. Based on the Phase 2/3 trials' results, the SII with the help of the ICMR will pursue the early availability of this product for India. The SII has already manufactured 40 million doses of the vaccine, under the at-risk manufacturing and stockpiling license from the Drugs Controller General of India. Furthermore, US-based Novavax has initiated its late phase trials in South Africa and in the UK, and will soon commence the same in the US. The SII has received the bulk vaccine and Matrix-M adjuvant from Novavax and will soon fill and finish them in vials. This vaccine formulated at SII (COVOVAX) will be tested in a Phase 3 trial in India and an application for the same will soon be made to regulatory authorities by the ICMR and the SII.

Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India, said “The ICMR has played a huge role in coming forward and strengthening India’s fight against COVID-19. The collaboration will further aid us in putting India at the forefront of developing an immunogenic and efficacious vaccine.”