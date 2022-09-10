ED Seizes Over Rs 7 Cr Cash After Raids Against Promoters of Fraud Gaming App

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday, 10 September, said it has seized more than Rs 7 crore in cash after it conducted raids in Kolkata as part of a money-laundering probe against the promoters of an alleged fraud mobile gaming app.

The searches were conducted at half-a-dozen locations of the gaming app named 'E-Nuggets' and its promoter identified as Aamir Khan, the federal agency said in a statement.

"So far, huge cash of more than Rs 7 crore has been found at the premises and counting of the amount is still under progress," the Enforcement Directorate said.