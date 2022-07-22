ED Attaches Gems, Bank Deposits Worth Over Rs 253 Crore of Nirav Modi Group

The ED said the extradition proceedings are at "final stage in London, UK." It said that with the latest attachment, the total seizure of assets against Nirav Modi stands at Rs 2,650.07 crore.

"Also, movable and immovable assets of Nirav Modi and his associates amounting to Rs 1,389 crore have been confiscated under provisions of the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018 on the orders of a special court in Mumbai," it said.

Some of the confiscated properties have already been physically handed over to victim banks, the agency added.

Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi, both prime accused in the case, along with others are being probed by the ED on money laundering charges for allegedly perpetrating a fraud in connivance with bank officials and by issuance of fraudulent Letters of Undertaking (LoUs) at the Brady House Punjab National Bank (PNB) branch in Mumbai.

He (Modi) was declared a fugitive economic offender by a Mumbai PMLA court in December 2019. He was arrested the same year in London.