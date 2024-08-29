Endangered Heritage: The Pathans' Battle with Cultural Erosion in Kashmir

(This study explores the historical context of the Pathans, a Pashto-speaking community in Kashmir, and the factors contributing to their language and cultural decline, highlighting the impact on their identity and legacy. This is the part of a series of field essays penned down by the Visual Storyboard team of the Centre for New Economics Studies (CNES), OP Jindal Global University, working in Kashmir for a book manuscript project focusing on new sub-altern voices of communities from the Valley. This particular essay highlights observations made in our interviews with the “Pathans” of Pashto Community.)

The Pathans of Kashmir, a minority group in the region, have a rich cultural and ethnic diversity, with their unique traditions and language being a significant part of their identity. They trace their origins to the Pashtun tribes of Afghanistan and Pakistan and have established a centuries-old presence in Kashmir for millennia. However, they are currently facing challenges that threaten their language and cultural heritage.

The movement of Pashtuns to Kashmir can be traced back to multiple instances, particularly during the reign of the Mughal Empire and the Afghan Durrani Empire as traders. Settlement started mostly during the British Raj, and the Pathans emerged as prominent individuals in the area, often assuming roles as military personnel, bureaucrats, and merchants. After the fall of the Afghan Empire in Kashmir, some people suggested that they migrated to different areas and assimilated with the Kashmiri population to avoid persecution by the Sikh Empire.