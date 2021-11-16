Eminent Hindi Writer Mannu Bhandari Passes Away at 90

Renowned writer Mannu Bhandari, a doyen of the 'Nayi Kahani movement' in Hindi literature, passed away on Monday, 15 November, at the age of 90.

Bhandar was suffering from age-related illness and was under treatment at a hospital in Haryana’s Gurugram city, ANI reported.

Born in MP's Bhanpura city in 1931, the late author went on to pen several novels and short stories, one of which, 'Yehi Sach Hai' turned into a successful feature film titled 'Rajnigandha'.

Some of her other notable works include Mahabhoj (1979), Ek Plate Sailab (1962), Teen Nigahen Ek Tasveer (1969), and Trishanku (1999).

She was married to late author Rajendra Yadav.

Tributes for the writer poured in on Twitter on Monday: