Hyderabad Zoo Mourns Death of Beloved Elephant and Leopard  

According to zoo authorities, Rani had been suffering from age-related ailments, which were being treated and monitored by the zoo's veterinary experts on a regular basis. To improve her quality of life, she was given supportive medications and specific vitamins on a monthly basis. Rani passed away on 8 June, 2021, and her post-mortem reports revealed that she died of old age-related multiple organ failure.

Rani was suffering from arthritis, as a result of which she could not lie down and relax like the other elephants. So, for her convenience, zoo authorities constructed a special earthen mound in her enclosure which she could lean against.