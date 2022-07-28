Those Above 17 Years of Age But Not Yet 18 Can Register in Advance As Voters: EC

Till recently, people turning 18 on or before 1 January of a particular year were eligible to enrol themselves in the voters' list. Those turning 18 after 1 January had to wait for one whole year to register as voters.
Image used for representation only
(Photo: The Quint)
In an effort to ensure greater participation of youth in polls, the Election Commission has decided that those above 17 years of age can now apply in advance to register as voters once they turn 18.
Following change in election law, people can resister as voters on 1 January, 1 April, 1 July and 1 October on turning 18.
According to an EC statement on Thursday, the poll panel led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey has directed the poll machinery in the states to work out tech-enabled solutions to facilitate those above 17 years of age (but not yet 18) to file their advance applications.
For the current round of annual revision of electoral roll, 2023, any citizen attaining the age of 18 years by 1 April, 1 July and 1 October of 2023 can also submit an advance application for registration as a voter from the date of draft publication of electoral roll, it explained.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)