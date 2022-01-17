Booked in UP for Flouting COVID Norms, Bhupesh Baghel Urges EC To Be ‘Impartial’

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday, 17 January, lashed out at the Election Commission of India (ECI) for an FIR against him in Uttar Pradesh over alleged flouting of COVID-19 regulations, following his door-to-door campaigning for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.
An FIR has been registered in Noida's Sector 113 against Bhupesh Baghel, and others for allegedly flouting COVID norms on Sunday, 16 January, Noida police said. The charges are that the Chhattisgarh CM violated Section 144 and certain sections of the Epidemic Act.
The District Election Officer complained to the Assistant DCP (Noida Police), who cited the Election Commission (EC) order that prevented five or more people from congregating at a venue for campaigning purposes.
Baghel also tweeted a video statement, saying that “the Election Commission should give a DOOR TO DOOR DEMO along with media and security personnel".
“The election commission should keep its role impartial. When there is no impartiality even in the beginning, what should we expect by the end of elections? We are the people of a political organisation and if we won’t campaign what would we do?” Baghel asked.
Baghel further said that he was being accompanied by 15-20 security personnel and policemen from the UP during his door-to-door campaigning.
"At least 30-40 journalists were also present, then why the FIR was registered only against me? What I can do when people come to meet me? The Election Commission should come and give a demo on how election campaign is to be conducted," Baghel said.
