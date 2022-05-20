EC to 'Curtail Perks' of Election Commissioners After Rajiv Kumar Takes Charge

CEC Rajiv Kumar.
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar headed the first meeting of the Election Commission (EC) on Friday, 20 May, after taking up the post on 15 May. During the meeting, the commission unanimously decided to "voluntarily curtail perks and privileges" given to top officials.
Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey was also present during the meeting.
The EC reviewed perks and privileges available to the CEC as well as the election commissioners, including income tax exemptions given to them on sumptuary allowance.
It was unanimously decided by the commission that the CEC and the election commissioners will not take any income tax benefits presently given to them. It was also decided that the proposal for appropriate action would be sent to the Centre.
Further, the CEC and the election commissioners will avail only one Leave Travel Concession (LTC) in a year instead of the three currently available to them.
