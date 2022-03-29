Hyderabad: 89-Yr-Old Spends Night in Bank Locker Room Due to Staff's Negligence

An elderly man spends the night in a locker room of the Union Bank of India branch in Hyderabad due to negligence of staff.
(Photo: The News Minute)
An 89-year-old man had to spend a night in a bank's locker room in Hyderabad due to the negligence of the bank staff.
The man had to spend 18 hours in the bank after the staff locked up the premises and left on Monday, 28 March.
V Krishna Reddy, a resident of Jubilee Hills Road Number 67, had gone to the bank for some work at around 4:20 pm on Saturday and had opened his bank locker. Even as he was busy inside the locker room, the bank staff locked it, leaving the octogenarian inside.
When Krishna Reddy did not return home till late in the evening, his family members began looking for him. As he remained untraced, they approached the police.
The police checked the CCTV footage of the Jubilee Hills check post area and traced him to the bank. The elderly man, a diabetic, was found in the locker room.
"We have successfully traced him at Union Bank of India, Jubilee Hills check post. Yesterday evening he was confined accidentally in Lockers room of Union Bank. After verifying the CCTV cameras the Jubilee Hills Police successfully rescued him and shifted to near by Hospital [sic]," Jubilee Hills Inspector Rajashekhar Reddy tweeted in response to the messages seeking help to trace Krishna Reddy.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)