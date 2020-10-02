ED Files Charge Sheet Against Saeed, Others for Terror Funding

ED officials said that funds were re-routed from Pakistan to Dubai and further to India through hawala channels. IANS Hafiz Saeed. | (Photo: IANS) India ED officials said that funds were re-routed from Pakistan to Dubai and further to India through hawala channels.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a charge sheet against founder of banned terror outfits like Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), Jamaat-Ud-Dawa (JuD) and Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation Hafiz Saeed, his deputy Shahid Mehmood, Mohammad Salman, Dubai-based Pakistani Mohammad Kamran and Mohammad Salim alias Mama, a Delhi-based hawala operator in a terror funding case. An ED official said that the agency filed a charge sheet against them under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 in the terror funding case. The ED registered a case on the basis of the chargesheet filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Salman, Salim and Kamran under several sections of the IPC and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

The official said that during the probe it was revealed that funds were re-routed from Pakistan to Dubai and further to India through hawala channels.

“Salman was the recipient of funds sent by Kamran and his associates Abdul Aziz Behlim and Arif Gulambashir Dharampuria, in Dubai,” the official said.

The ED seized incriminating documents from the house of Salman, Salim and Dharampuria during the searches conducted by NIA and email correspondence reflect these hawala transactions by Mohammad Uzair to Kamran, on the instructions of Salman. "With respect to the inflow of funds from Dubai, the quantum of funds that Salman was receiving from Kamran and his associates in Dubai, through hawala channels, has been quantified on the basis of emails, receipts and registers maintained by accused," the official said. The official further said that Salman used the funds received from abroad for construction of Masjid at Uttawar in Haryana's Palwal and marriages of poor girls in and around area of village Uttawar.

“ED identified properties to the tune of Rs 4.69 crore amassed through the proceeds of crime. Three immovable property of accused Salman, located in New Delhi, having a value of Rs 73.12 lakh has been attached by the ED,” it said.