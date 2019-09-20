1991 Economic Reforms: 5 Months Which Transformed India

(This article was first published on 20 September 2019 and has been republished from The Quint's archives to mark the birth anniversary of Dr Manmohan Singh.)
In 1991, India was far from being an economic superpower. Foreign exchange to cover just three weeks of imports, gold pledged to take loans, political instability with Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination: India was facing an economic and a political crisis. How did the battle to save India’s economy unfold?
(Sources cited: India After Gandhi by Ramchandra Guha, The Hindu, India Today, Livemint, Businessworld)
