Media Shouldn’t Have Curbs on Reporting: EC ‘Unanimous’ in View

According to a senior functionary, the EC had moved the top court against the HC’s oral observations. The functionary said that people could seek action against EC officials based on observations that were not a part of the written order, PTI reported.

The functionary cited a case filed against senior EC officials in West Bengal, following the observations made in the high court.

Upon being asked if there was unanimity in the EC over its appeal to the high court to restrain media from reporting oral observations by the bench, a commission member referred to a part of the press statement, which stated that the EC “always has appropriate deliberations before any decision is taken”.

In light of the poll body saying that it acknowledges that there should be no restriction on media amidst filing an SLP before the SC, the EC’s actions indicate a difference of opinion on the issue.

In its statement, the EC also said, “The Commission very specially recognises media's role in enhancing effectiveness of election management and in reinforcing transparency from the very beginning of the election process till the end, including transparent coverage during all processes, campaigning and from polling station level to counting,” PTI reported.

It added that it was sincerely committed to its faith in free media.