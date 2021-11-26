6.1 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks India-Myanmar Border, Tremors Felt in Kolkata

A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck the India-Myanmar border on Friday morning, 26 November, around 5:15 am, the National Center for Seismology said.

The epicentre was reported to be 183 kilometre east of Chittagong in Bangladesh.

According to eyewitness accounts posted on the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre's (EMSC) website, the earthquake was felt as far away as Kolkata in eastern India. Tremors were felt across Tripura, Manipur, Mizoram, and Assam.

"It was one of the longest earthquakes I've ever felt," one such witness from Mizoram's Thenzawl posted on the EMSC website.

There were also reports of a second earthquake at 5:53 am.

(With inputs from NDTV, Hindustan Times and The Times of India.)