Earth Hour Festival 2024 by WWF India on 23 March: Time, Venue, Events & Anthem

Earth Hour is a global event celebrated every year on the last Saturday of March. The main aim of observing this event is to spread awareness about climate change, and encourage people to conserve the energy. Earth Hour event was first established and organized by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) in in Australia in 2007 as 'Lights Off' Movement. On this day, people switch off the non-essential lights and electrical appliances for one hour to mark the celebrations.

This year, Earth Hour will be recognized across the world on Saturday, 23 March. On the occasion of Earth Hour, WWF India will organize one of the biggest events in India under the name 'Earth Hour Festival 2024'. The event is day long, and will take place in New Delhi, India. Let us check out all the important details about the upcoming Earth Hour Festival 2024 below.