Earth Hour Festival 2024 by WWF India on 23 March: Time, Venue, Events & Anthem

Earth Hour Festival 2024 by WWF India on 23 March.
(Photo: Deeksha Malhotra/The Quint)
Earth Hour is a global event celebrated every year on the last Saturday of March. The main aim of observing this event is to spread awareness about climate change, and encourage people to conserve the energy. Earth Hour event was first established and organized by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) in in Australia in 2007 as 'Lights Off' Movement. On this day, people switch off the non-essential lights and electrical appliances for one hour to mark the celebrations.
This year, Earth Hour will be recognized across the world on Saturday, 23 March. On the occasion of Earth Hour, WWF India will organize one of the biggest events in India under the name 'Earth Hour Festival 2024'. The event is day long, and will take place in New Delhi, India. Let us check out all the important details about the upcoming Earth Hour Festival 2024 below.
The Earth Hour Festival 2024 will take place on Saturday, 23 March.
The Earth Hour Festival in India will will take place at WWF-India, Pirojsha Godrej Building, 172 B Lodhi Road, New Delhi.
PV Sindhu, Dia Mirza, Dulquer Salmaan will be the Goodwill Ambassadors of Earth Hour Festival in India. Ananya Panday also joined the moment and shared, ""Earth Hour 2024 is our chance to go beyond the iconic and symbolic switch off the lights and Give an hour for Earth. I’m giving an hour for Earth by planning more outdoor ventures to reconnect with the planet. Join me during this Earth Hour to take the tiny first steps towards living a more sustainable life. Be at the Earth Hour Festival on 23rd March at WWF-India HQ and witness the day-long event, full of sustainability and fun,"
The Earth Hour Festival 2024 will be a day-long affair, and will include the following events as key attractions of the day.
Nature Art Workshop: 10 am to 11 am
Big Cat Conversation With Storytelling: 11 am to 12 pm
Nature in Literature: 12 pm to 1 pm
Live Nature Painting Masterclass: 1 pm to 2:30 pm
Adapting To a Changing Planet: 3 pm to 4:30 pm
Film Screening: All That Breathes: 4:30 to 6:30 pm
Earth Hour Festival 2024 in India.
On the occasion of The Earth Hour Festival 2024, there will be an exclusive panel discussion with Naina Lal Kidwai, Soumitra Dasgupta, Shloka Nath, and Bahar Dutt. The theme of this panel discussion would be “Adapting to a Changing Planet’.
The anthem of Earth Hour Festival 2024 in India will be “Rahee Re” composed by Shantanu Moitra and vocals by Papon.
On the occasion of Earth Hour 2024, India will observe a switch off movement on Saturday, 23 March 2024 from 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm.
According to WWF-India," In India, Earth Hour’s imprint keeps getting bigger every year. Iconic landmarks, public and private institutions, businesses, and communities mark the Switch Off event in perfect unison to show their support for the conservation of the planet."
If you want to participate in the Earth Hour 2024 Festival in New Delhi, click on the registration link here.
Earth Hour 2024: Ananya Panday joins the movement.
Earth Hour 2024 in New Delhi, India.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)