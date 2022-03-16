After 2 Yrs, Govt Restores E-Tourist Visa to 156 Nations, Regular Visas to All

Indian government has restored valid e-visas to 156 countries and regular visas to all.
India has restored, with immediate effect, all valid five year e-tourist visas that are given to nationals of 156 countries along with regular paper visa to citizens of all countries, nearly two years after their suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
All currently valid regular tourist visas with old long duration (of 10 years) given to the citizens of Japan and United States have also been restored, news agency PTI reported on Wednesday, 16 March, citing officials.
Further, new long duration (10 years) tourist visas will be issued to the nationals of the US and Japan.
The citizens from these 156 countries will be eligible to issue fresh e-tourist visas according to the Visa Manual, 2019.
Foreign nationals will be able to enter India on tourist and e-tourist visas only through designated Sea Immigration Check Posts (IPs) or Airport ICPs via flights. These will include those under 'Vande Bharat Mission' or 'air bubble' scheme or via flights as per the DGCA or Ministry of Civil Aviation.
Foreign nationals will not be allowed to enter through the land border or sea on tourist visa or e-tourist visa in any case.
The instructions issued by the government will be non-applicable to Afghan nationals. They will continue to be governed by separate instructions given by the Union Home Ministry regarding the grant of e-Emergency X-Misc visa, an official was quoted as saying by PTI.
