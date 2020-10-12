DDMA Issues Fresh Guidelines as Durga Puja and Ramleela Approach 

The guidelines have been issued in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

With Durga Puja round the corner and heralding the festival season, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Sunday, 11 October, issued fresh guidelines for holding gatherings, with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

These guidelines are significant, given the staging of Ramleelas, that witness mass gatherings, starts around the same time.

All organisers will now have to obtain permission from District Magistrates for organising events apart from other required permissions, said Delhi Chief Secretary and DDMA's Executive Committee Chairman Vijay Dev.

The DDMA has withdrawn its earlier order banning gatherings, but only till 31 October, 2020 in view of the festivities.