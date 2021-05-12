1.5 Lakh Units of DRDO’s ‘Oxycare’ to Be Procured Under PM-CARES

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, 12 May, announced that 150,000 units of the Defence Research and Development Organisation “Oxycare" System, developed at a cost of Rs 322.5 crore, will be procured under the PM-CARES scheme.

India is currently facing acute oxygen shortage across states, which is critical to the treatment of both COVID and non-COVID patients. On 12 May, India recorded 4,205 deaths in 24 hours – the highest since the pandemic began in 2020.

The system optimises the consumption of oxygen based on the oxygen concentration reading of the patient, increasing the utility of the oxygen cylinders, a statement from the defence ministry said.