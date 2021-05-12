1.5 Lakh Units of DRDO’s ‘Oxycare’ to Be Procured Under PM-CARES

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, 12 May, announced that 150,000 units of the Defence Research and Development Organisation “Oxycare" System, developed at a cost of Rs 322.5 crore, will be procured under the PM-CARES scheme.
India is currently facing acute oxygen shortage across states, which is critical to the treatment of both COVID and non-COVID patients. On 12 May, India recorded 4,205 deaths in 24 hours – the highest since the pandemic began in 2020.
The system optimises the consumption of oxygen based on the oxygen concentration reading of the patient, increasing the utility of the oxygen cylinders, a statement from the defence ministry said.
“The system has been developed in two configurations. The basic version consists of a 10 litre Oxygen cylinder, a Pressure Regulator cum Flow Controller, a Humidifier and a Nasal Cannula. The Oxygen flow is regulated manually based on the SpO2 readings. The intelligent configuration includes a system for automatic regulation of Oxygen through a Low Pressure Regulator, Electronic Control System and an SpO2 Probe in addition to the basic version,” the Press Information Bureau said, in a statement.
These Oxycare systems can be used at Homes, Quarantine Centres, COVID Care Centres and Hospitals, the press release added.
“The current medical protocol recommends oxygen therapy for all severe and critical Covid-19 patients. Given the current status of oxygen generation, transport and storage, oxygen cylinders have proved to be effective. Considering the present COVID pandemic situation with large number of individuals requiring oxygen therapy, sourcing only one type of system may not be practical, as all the manufacturing plants making the basic building blocks of the system are already running at their maximum capacity,” the statement read.
