Dr V Anantha Nageswaran Appointed Chief Economic Advisor to Finance Ministry

Dr Nageswaran, has in the past worked as a writer, author, teacher, and a part-time member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India from 2019 to 2021.



Further, the Ministry of Finance stated that he has taught at several business schools including institutes of management in India and in Singapore, and has been published extensively.



Dr Nageswaran was also the Dean of the IFMR Graduate School of Business and a distinguished Visiting Professor of Economics at Krea University, as per the government press release.

He holds a Post-Graduate Diploma in Management from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad and a doctoral degree from the University of Massachusetts in Amherst.