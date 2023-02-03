DpBOSS Satta King Result for 3 February 2023: Know Guessing Numbers for Today

DpBOSS Satta King Result for 3 February can be downloaded today.
Satta King is one of the most popular casino games in India. It is a favourite among people of all age groups and has been famous for quite some time now. You can check the Satta Matka daily results on the official website - dpboss.net. The Satta King Result for today, Friday, 3 February 2023, will be updated on the aforementioned website. The ones who are participating in the draw today can check the winning numbers on the DpBOSS website.
Lucky winners can claim the Satta King rewards after the result is released. It is important to note that the DpBOSS Satta King Result is only available on the official website - dpboss.net. For those who do not know, Satta King is a popular lottery game that allows participants to place bets and win huge money if they are right.
The website - dpboss.net is a one-stop solution for daily Satta Matka results. Lucky winners can claim huge prize money after the results of the draws are released every day.
The guessing numbers for today, Friday, 3 February, Golden Ank - 4-9-2-7 are stated here for our readers who participate in the draws:
Karnataka Day: 478-93-148
at 10:00 AM 11:00 AM
Milan Morning: 150-63-148
at 10:15 AM 11:15 AM
Kuber Morning: 678-18-224
10:45 AM 11:45 AM
Kalyan Morning: 589-21-236
11:00 AM 12:02 PM
Sridevi: 190-05-447
11:35 AM 12:35 PM
Madhuri: 790-67-278
11:45 AM 12:45 PM
Super Day: 566- 70-280
12:40 PM 02:00 PM
Kalyan: 580-30-569
03:55 PM 05:55 PM
Kalyan Raat: 360-94-590
09:25 PM 11:30 PM
Kuber: 224-84-590
09 :25 PM 11:35 PM
Old Main Mumbai: 360-94-699
09:35 PM 12:07 AM
Main Market: 189-85-140
09:40 PM 12:05 AM
Ratan Khatri: 357-58-369
10: 00 PM 12:00 AM
Kalyan Bazar Night: 799-50-578
11:00 PM 01:00 AM
To know more about the daily lottery draws and the Satta Matka rules, you can take a look at the DpBOSS website. It conducts the draws and declares the results regularly for interested players.
