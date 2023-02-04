DpBOSS Satta King Result for 4 Feb 2023: Check the Guessing & Winning Numbers

Here is the DpBoss Satta Matka King Result for 4 February 2023.
DpBoss Satta Matka King Result for 4 February 2023: DpBoss is a one stop destination for all those people who want to play casino games and check the results of different lotteries.
The Satta King Result for today, Saturday, 4 February 2023 has been uploaded on the official website, dpboss.net. Participants can visit the website to know the winning numbers, winner names, prize money, and more.
Satta Matka or Satta king is a gambling lottery game where people bet on random numbers to win prize money of approximately 1 crore. People who are interested in gambling and lotteries must visit the official website, dpboss.net to play different games including Kalyan Matka, Matka Chart, Fix Matka Jodi, Indian Matka, Matka Online, Boss Matka, Market, Panel Chart, Kalyan Result, Matka Result, and more.
Following are the winning numbers for Satta Matka result today on 4 February 2023:
SRIDEVI: 347-45-690
TIME BAZAR: 699-4
PUNA BAZAR: 358-6
BOMBAY RAJSHREE DAY: 245-1
COUNTRY BAZAR:
JANTA MORNING:189-8
MAHARAJ TIME: 368-7
SUPER TIME: 230-5
MILAN MORNING: 790-67-359
10:15 AM 11:15 AM
11:35 AM 12:35 PM
KALYAN MORNING: 279-81-470
11:00 AM 12:02 PM
SRIDEVI MORNING: 458-76-457
9:30 AM 10:30 AM
MADHURI: 668-08-378
11:45 AM 12:45 PM
KUBER MORNING: 446-44-130
10:45 AM 11:45 AM
PADMAVATI: 157-30-280
11:30 AM 12:30 PM
MAHARANI DAY: 233-8
12:15 PM 2:15 PM
SAMAY DAY: 560-14-400
1:30 PM 2:30 PM
KARNATAKA DAY: 788-34-446
10:00 AM 11:00 AM
TIME BAZAR MORNING: 124-73-157
11:10 AM 12:10 PM
MAIN MORNING: 770-4
12:30 PM 1:30 PM
TIME BAZAR: 699-4
1:00 PM 2:00 PM
TARA MUMBAI DAY: 113-56-277
1:30 PM 3:00 PM
SUPER DAY: 290-1
12:40 PM 2:00 PM
SUPER BAZAR: 450-97-160
4:30 PM 6:30 PM
TIME BAZAR DAY: 128-12-390
2:00 PM 4:00 PM
MILAN DAY: 668-07-449
3:00 PM 5:00 PM
MAIN BAZAR DAY: 178-60-145
3:35 PM 5:35 PM
KALYAN: 400-47-368
3:55 PM 5:55 PM
To check the full list of DpBoss Satta Matka King result today on 4 February, 2023, please click here.
