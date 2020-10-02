PM Modi Wishes Donald & Melania Trump ‘Quick Recovery’ from COVID

“Wishing my friend @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS a quick recovery and good health,” PM Modi tweeted. The Quint File photo of the US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | (Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh) India “Wishing my friend @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS a quick recovery and good health,” PM Modi tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on Friday, 2 October to wish US president Donald Trump and First Lady Melaia Trump a speedy recovery after they tested positive for COVID-19. “Wishing my friend @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS a quick recovery and good health,” PM Modi tweeted.

Trump and Melania tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday soon after one of their closest White House aide Hope Hicks tested positive for the virus. Trump took to Twitter to confirm the same. “Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” he tweeted. Following Hope Hick’s infection, the President and the First lady had undergone tests. She had travelled with the President on Air Force One earlier this week.