Domestic Cricketer Anushka Sharma Scores Fifty; Twitter Can See the Funny Side

One particular tweet by the 'BCCI Women' handle during the ongoing U-19 Challenger Trophy has been retweeted over 1,000 times. And no, this is not a normal occurrence on the account with most other tweets being shared just a couple of times.

So, what's so special about this one? Well, it reads - 'Anushka Sharma 52 runs in 88 balls India B 140/0 #U19ChallengerTrophy'.

The funny side of the post was not lost on the users of the social media platform as they started sharing memes and replies.