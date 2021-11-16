Disrupts Chain of Succession: Officials Decry Centre's Move on Tenure Extension

Several bureaucratic officials have expressed their blatant disapproval of Centre's gazette notification on extending the tenure of Defence Secretary, Home Secretary, Director of Intelligence Bureau, Secretary of Research and Analysis Wing for a period of two years.
As per a statement by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, the union government can, 'if it considers necessary, give extension in service to Defence Secy, Home Secretary, IB Director, Secretary of R&AW for such periods as it may deem proper on a case to case basis, subject to the condition that the total term of extension does not exceed two years'.
A serving senior bureaucrat, who spoke to NDTV, has brought centre's move under fire, saying that many senior officials are reeling from the decision as it will disrupt the chain of succession in these institutions.
"At least three to four batches will be eliminated each time," the official said, NDTV reported.
He went on to say that officers who work to to get on top of the hierarchy in these agencies will not require 'different types of skills' to climb to the top.
Speaking to NDTV, another officials stated, "Institutions are being demolished by the government. Now, no seniority or grades matter. It's all about which officer can selectively apply the law against whom."
Another retired officer echoes this, saying that the extension is empowering the person in command as opposed to the Constitution, which binds the officers to rule of law under oath.
Further, the petitioner who filed a plea regarding the landmark 1997 Supreme Court judgment, which granted CBI autonomy, has also advocated for the apex court to intervene in the matter.
"The Supreme Court should intervene and decide how the spirit of autonomy should be maintained in the CBI as well as the Enforcement Directorate," Vineet Narain told The Indian Express.
Expounding on his view, he said that the central government should have ideally initiated a discussion in the parliament and given the top court a chance to examine the decision.
Saying that 'piecemeal extensions' such as this could be used to blackmail the chiefs of these agencies, he added that the Narendra Modi government's move will throw their independence out the window.
