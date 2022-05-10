9 Pilots, 32 Cabin Crew Members Failed Pre-Flight Alcohol Tests This Year: DGCA

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Tuesday, 10 May, that nine pilots and 32 cabin crew members did not pass their pre-flight alcohol tests between 1 January and 30 April this year.

"During the period of four months commencing from 1 January 2022, DGCA has carried out 48 enforcements actions for the violations of the various requirements of the regulation regarding testing of crew for the consumption of alcohol," the DGCA said.