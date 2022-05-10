9 Pilots, 32 Cabin Crew Members Failed Pre-Flight Alcohol Tests This Year: DGCA

Image used for representational purposes only.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Tuesday, 10 May, that nine pilots and 32 cabin crew members did not pass their pre-flight alcohol tests between 1 January and 30 April this year.
"During the period of four months commencing from 1 January 2022, DGCA has carried out 48 enforcements actions for the violations of the various requirements of the regulation regarding testing of crew for the consumption of alcohol," the DGCA said.
It also added that the remaining seven pilots and 30 cabin crew members were suspended for a period of three months for testing breathalyser (BA) positive for the first time.
The DGCA had earlier said that all airlines must ensure that 50 percent of their on-flight staff should be subjected to pre-flight alcohol tests every day.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, all flight crew members had to undergo pre-flight alcohol tests. The tests were suspended for a few months amid the pandemic and were later restarted, but only for a small proportion of crew members.
