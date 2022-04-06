DIGIPUB Condemns Assault on Journalists Covering 'Hindu Mahapanchayat' in Delhi

Several senior journalists and editors came together on Wednesday, 6 April, to address a press conference condemning the assault on journalists who covered the 'Hindu Mahapanchayat' event in Delhi's Burari on 3 April.
The press conference was organised by DIGIPUB News India Foundation, a coalition of digital media organisations.
At the event, DIGIPUB stated that it would be writing to the Home Minister to express their concern against the recent attacks on journalists.
Abhinandan Sekri, co-founder of news website Newslaundry and general secretary of the DIGIPUB News India Foundation, stated, "DIGIPUB will be sending a memorandum to the home minister. When journalists go out reporting and call to say that they have been attacked, I feel concerned because I am responsible for their safety. I am shocked and amazed that the home minister of the country feels no such sense of responsibility, given the kind of power that he has."
Sujata Madhok of the Delhi Union of Journalists said, "How did the Delhi Police allow such an event to happen when it had denied permission? How did it happen? Because you didn't prevent it."
Speaking at the press conference, Rohit Khanna, managing editor of The Quint, remarked, "To taunt a journalist from the stage at a public event for doing her job is not just unfortunate, it's unacceptable."
Khanna also asked, "Why were known repeat offenders not taken into preventive custody (before the event)?"
Hartosh Singh Bal, political editor of the monthly magazine The Caravan, said, "This is the same as what happened during the Delhi riots of 2020. A female journalist was molested and other journalists were roughed up."
Bal also added that Muslims are especially being singled out.
Bal concluded by saying that journalists must nonetheless continue what they are doing, and that it was essential they do so.
Speaking at the event, Umakant Lakhera, president of the Press Club of India (PCI), also condemned the arrest of journalists who had covered the recent question paper leaks in UP.
PCI has also issued a statement against the same in which it wrote, “It is highly condemnable on the part of Ballia district administration to arbitrarily arrest those Ballia-based journalists who had exposed the leak of 12th examination English paper. It is just akin to a case of kettle calling the pot black.”
