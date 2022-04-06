DIGIPUB Condemns Assault on Journalists Covering 'Hindu Mahapanchayat' in Delhi

Several senior journalists and editors came together on Wednesday, 6 April, to address a press conference condemning the assault on journalists who covered the 'Hindu Mahapanchayat' event in Delhi's Burari on 3 April.

The press conference was organised by DIGIPUB News India Foundation, a coalition of digital media organisations.

At the event, DIGIPUB stated that it would be writing to the Home Minister to express their concern against the recent attacks on journalists.