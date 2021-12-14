'Different Calculating Criteria': Gujarat Govt on Discrepancies in COVID Deaths

Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo: PTI)
The difference between the criteria set by the Supreme Court to count COVID-19 casualties for compensation, and the health ministry's definition of COVID-related deaths explains the discrepancy in the state's death count, the Gujarat government said on Tuesday, 14 December.
The affidavit, which was submitted by the Gujarat revenue department last week, said that it had cleared sanction orders to pay compensation of Rs 50,000 each for a total 16,175 cases, news agency PTI reported.
When the Additional Chief Secretary (health) Manoj Agarwal was approached for a comment on the matter, he stated:
Meanwhile, Gujarat Revenue Minister Rajendra Trivedi reportedly indicated that he has no knowledge of the affidavit filed by the department he overlooks.
The top court has directed the authorities to compensate the kin of all who died of the illness across the country.
