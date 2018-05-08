Did Mahatma Gandhi Really Want a ‘Congress Mukt Bharat’?

(This story was first published on 08 May, 2018. It has been reposted from The Quint's archives to mark Gandhi Jayanti.)
“We are determined to fulfill the dream of Mahatma Gandhi of creating a Congress mukt Bharat (Congress-free India).” This is a common refrain we often hear from BJP leaders across ranks. The same statement is being repeated in the Karnataka election campaign as well. This claim has been repeated with such regularity in last few years that people inadvertently believe it to be true. But truth is sometimes very different from what we believe, especially in present-day politics.
The so called last wish of Mahatma Gandhi often (mis)quoted in support of the political slogan of "Congress mukt Bharat" is actually based on a note written by Gandhi ji. This note was published after his assassination on 15 February 1948 in Harijan magazine under the heading "His Last Will And Testament."
Now coming to the contents of this draft, here are the often misquoted lines Gandhi had actually written:
Gandhi ji had prepared this draft during the night of 29 January 1948 and the very next evening he was brutally killed. It's very much possible under these circumstances, that it might be the last document written by Mahatma Gandhi. But when it's called "His Last Will And Testament" it indicates a level of finality, which is not justified. A person’s last will is generally a very private and final document, which cannot be changed after the demise of the person who has signed it. Whereas this note written by Mahatma Gandhi was a draft of constitutional amendments, being proposed for a political party and open for further discussion.
Actually, immediately after India’s independence, a need to change the Congress Constitution was being felt within the organisation. On 16 November 1947, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) also passed a resolution in this regard, which said:
In pursuance of this resolution, a process of deliberations on the possible constitutional amendments was going on within the Congress, at various levels. Gandhi's draft was also a part of this constitutional amendment process.
Gandhi ji's private secretary Pyarelal has given a very interesting account of how and under what circumstances this draft was prepared by Bapu on 29 January 1948:
The next morning Gandhi ji revised the draft and gave it to Pyarelal to "go through it carefully." He added: "Fill in any gaps in thought that there might be. I wrote it under a heavy strain."
This draft was then released for press by the then AICC General Secretary Acharya Jugal Kishore on 7 February 1948, with this note:
"As something has already appeared in the press... regarding the proposals which Mahatma ji had made concerning changes in the Congress Constitution, I am releasing the full draft as was handed to me on the fateful forenoon of 30th January"
More importantly, Gandhi never wanted to wipe out Congress from India. On the contrary, he was interested in further expansion and strengthening of the organisation, even if under a new name and structure. Consider these words once more to get to the essence of his idea:
“AICC resolves to disband the existing Congress organisation and flower into a Lok Sevak Sangh...”
It was a time when Gandhi was fully immersed in dousing the fire of communal violence all over the country and he also saw the changes he proposed for Congress organisation as an effort to keep congress "out of unhealthy competition with political parties and communal bodies". Perhaps he felt that an organisation not involved in party politics would be in a better position to fight the spread of communal hatred and could be more effective among the common masses.
Mahatma Gandhi's views on the relevance and importance of Congress party in national life are also reflected in a column which he wrote on 27 January 1948, merely three days before his assassination. This column was published in the 2 February 1948 issue of Harijan, where in Gandhi wrote:
He further explained his views on the future role of the Congress:
Now, what was his recipe for achieving this economic, social and moral independence? Raising the Congress organisation to a completely new level:
He also enlists his expectations from every Congress worker in this regard; whom he calls a servant of the people.
It is really important to note here, that just two days before 29 January, when he suggested to "disband the existing Congress organisation and flower into a Lok Sevak Sangh", Gandhi was looking for ways to expand and strengthen the Congress. Perhaps, the draft prepared for amendments in the Congress Constitution was also a part of this search.
Had he not been killed by a communal fanatic on 30 January 1948, neither would this draft have attained the status of being "His Last Will And Testament" nor his ideological opponents this dubious opportunity to use it for their own narrow political ends.
(The views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)
(The Quint is now on WhatsApp. To receive handpicked stories on topics you care about, subscribe to our WhatsApp services. Just go to TheQuint.com/WhatsApp and hit send)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 08 May 2018,02:37 PM IST