DGCA Extends Restrictions on Spicejet To Operate Only 50% Flights Till 29 Oct

Representational image.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday, 21 September, extended restrictions on SpiceJet to operate only 50 percent of departures till 29 October 2022.
The DGCA, however, has noted that there is an appreciable reduction in number of safety incidents.
(This is a developing story and will be updated.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)