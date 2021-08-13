Full of Faff: TMC MP Derek O'Brien Censures Centre's Claims, Raises 8 Questions

He also further said, "Why were 38 bills passed in both Houses with an average discussion time of 10 minutes per bill? Why has only one out of 10 bills gone from the Lok Sabha for Parliamentary scrutiny? Why are almost 4 bills out of every 10 bills are ordinances? Earlier it was one or two," he said.

He also asked why PM Modi had answered no question posed in the Rajya Sabha in the last five years, and stressed that former PM Manmohan Singh had answered 22 questions.

"Why in two years, the government hasn't elected a deputy speaker in the Lok Sabha?" the MP said.

Furthering the criticism levied on the BJP-led government over the farm laws and Pegasus leaks, he said, "Why did you not allow the Opposition a discussion on Pegasus, internal security, repeal of farm laws. Government must have its way, the Opposition must have its say."

"Whose business is it to run Parliament? Is it the government's responsibility or the Opposition's responsibility? And who is the government accountable to? The people," the MP added.