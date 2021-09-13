Not Upset With Bhupendra Being Named New CM of Gujarat: Deputy CM Nitin Patel

Patel also said he was going to the airport to receive Union Minister Amit Shah.

On Sunday, Patel had said that he would not be “ousted” as long as he received the love of the people, reported The Indian Express.

“He (Bhupendra Patel) is my friend. I have inaugurated his office, let anyone think anything about us. The media can speculate anything. I told them (media) in the morning that your job is to speculate, but the decision will be taken by the party,” said Patel. “I saw media stories about whether I will be ousted now. I want to state that till the time I am in the hearts of the public, karyakartas and voters, nobody can oust me. I have served in the opposition for a long time and have worked for the party for 30 years,” Patel added.

On being asked about his role in the new cabinet, he said, “I can’t comment on that as the chief minister will decide the new cabinet under the guidance of national leadership.”

Nitin Patel was among the front runners to be the chief minister of Gujarat in 2016 after Anandiben Patel had resigned from the top post. However, Vijay Rupani was announced as the next CM.

In 2017, when Rupani was re-elected, Patel had openly voiced his displeasure over the allocation of portfolios and even refused to take charge of the ones allotted to him. Only after the party intervened and also allocated the finance portfolio to him did he take charge.

(With inputs from ANI and The Indian Express.)