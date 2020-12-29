Deputy Chairman of Karnataka Legislative Council Found Dead

Karnataka Legislative Council Deputy Speaker SL Dharme Gowda was found dead on a railway track near Gunasagar, Kaddur, in Chikmangluru, on Monday, 29 December. The police said a suicide note has been recovered. However, the contents of the letter remain unknown.
The 64-year-old JD(S) politician was in the news on 15 December for being dragged from the seat of the Chairman by some Congress members after he occupied the seat in an attempt to unconstitutionally unseat the Upper House Chairman Pratap Chandra Shetty, who belongs to the Congress.
Gowda occupied the chair before Chairman K Prathapachandra Shetty could enter the House and do so. BJP members reportedly prevented the Chairman from chairing the one-day session, while Congress members in the House evicted the Deputy Chairman from the chair.
While the police haven’t shared the details of the death note, BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi, who is an MLA from Chikkamagaluru, said that Gowda’s death note talks about his properties and disappointment over the incidents that happened during the council meeting held on 15 December.
He told media that Dharme Gowda had mentioned about the properties he owned and who should get what. “He has also sought his family’s forgiveness for his decision,” he said.
According to the police, on Monday evening around 7 pm, he left home in his car along with his driver. He drove towards the railway track and asked the driver to leave, saying he had to discuss some important political matters on the phone.
His driver, Dharma Raj, told the media that the MLA had called him to his home. “After I reached home, he only drove the car. After filling petrol, we came straight here. I was driving the car then. (After reaching the railway line) he said someone is coming and he will return after talking to them. He asked me to wait and said he will come with them. I waited till around 12.30 pm,” Raj said.
He added that Gowda made a call to one Hemant.
Since he had left his security and driver behind, and he didn't return home until 10 pm, a search began and hours later, his body was recovered on the tracks.
"It is shocking to learn the news of Deputy Speaker of the State Legislative Council and JDS leader SL Dharme Gowda's suicide. He was a calm and decent man. This is a loss of the state (sic)," HD Deve Gowda, former PM and JD(S) leader said.
Karnataka Chief Minister Yediyurappa expressed his grief over the untimely demise of Dharme Gowda. In a statement, he said that it was "very unfortunate and shocking".
The disrespectful incident (manhandling in the council) that took place a few days ago, which was shameful for the democratic process, has affected him, said BY Raghavendra, Member of Parliament, Shivamogga Constituency.
