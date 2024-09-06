'MCD Ignored HC Order': Okhla Slum Razed, Residents Say They Have Nowhere to Go

"Over 250 houses have been demolished, and all residents are still here. No one has asked us about food, water, or shelter. We have simply become victims of the MCD's cruelty," said Anurag Tiwari, a 23-year-old resident of Janata Jeevan Camp — a slum cluster in south-east Delhi's Okhla area.

Residents of the Janata Jeevan Camp claim that it was established over 40 years ago and was home to at least 170 families. However, their houses were razed to the ground during two anti-encroachment drives that occurred on 30-31 August and 2-3 September.