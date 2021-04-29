Delhi’s Sehgal Neo Hospital Issues SOS: 1 Hour of Oxygen Left

Sehgal Neo hospital in Delhi’s Paschim Vihar issued an SOS call on Thursday, 29 April, stating that it had only one hour of oxygen supply left.

The hospital sent out an urgent tweet, stating that 70 out of 150 patients were on oxygen support. As per the tweet, the latest government orders replaced their old vendor, Seth Air Products, with Paramount Cryo Gases.

“They can’t supply the capacity that we need,” the hospital’s twitter handle expressed.