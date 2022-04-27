Delhi's Mohammadpur Village 'Renamed' as Madhavpuram, Says BJP

"There are 40 other villages whose names were changed during the era of slavery under the Mughals. The villages should be renamed after freedom fighters, those who did something for the country," BJP Delhi President Gupta said on Wednesday.

This comes days after Gupta said that a proposal for changing the names of 40 villages, including Hauz Khas, Sheikh Sarai, and Fatehpur Beri, would be sent to the Delhi government. He had mentioned that a proposal to change the name of Mohammadpur was sent to the Delhi government in November.

As per the naming process for roads and villages in Delhi, the proposal for changing the name has to be approved by the state naming authority.