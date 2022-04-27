Delhi's Mohammadpur Village 'Renamed' as Madhavpuram, Says BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Delhi unit on Wednesday, 27 April, said that they have changed the name of south Delhi’s Mohammadpur village to Madhavpuram.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Adesh Gupta BJP)
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Delhi unit on Wednesday, 27 April, said that they have changed the name of South Delhi district’s Mohammadpur village to Madhavpuram along with some locals, as the Aam Aadmi Party-led state government had not cleared their proposal for the renaming.
Plaques declaring 'Madhavpuram' as the name of the village were put up in Mohammadpur by leaders of the BJP and others during a 'naming ceremony' on Wednesday.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Adesh Gupta BJP)
Speaking to reporters, Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta said that the name had been changed as it was from a period of 'slavery' under the Mughals.
"After the proposal for naming Madhavpuram village was passed in the corporation, the process of naming the village was completed today. From now on this village will be known as 'Madhavpuram' instead of Mohammadpur. Even after 75 years of independence, no symbol of slavery should be our part, no Delhiite wants it."
When questioned about the final authority of renaming the village lying with the Delhi government, Gupta said, “We have done it at our end, now the Delhi government should tell whether it wants to change the name or not.”
"There are 40 other villages whose names were changed during the era of slavery under the Mughals. The villages should be renamed after freedom fighters, those who did something for the country," BJP Delhi President Gupta said on Wednesday.
This comes days after Gupta said that a proposal for changing the names of 40 villages, including Hauz Khas, Sheikh Sarai, and Fatehpur Beri, would be sent to the Delhi government. He had mentioned that a proposal to change the name of Mohammadpur was sent to the Delhi government in November.
As per the naming process for roads and villages in Delhi, the proposal for changing the name has to be approved by the state naming authority.
