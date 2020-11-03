3 Men Gang-Rape Woman in Parking Lot of Delhi Hospital, Arrested

The men threatened her and took her to a deserted place of the hospital, the woman alleged.

Three men have been arrested for allegedly raping a 30-year-old woman in the parking lot of a Delhi hospital in the Rohini area, the police said, according to an India Today report.



The three accused include two former bouncers and the security guard of the hospital. The woman alleged that she was raped on the intervening night of 30 and 31 October in the parking area of Baba Sahib Bhim Rao Ambedkar Hospital, as per the report.

She had gone to visit someone at the hospital and was staying at a shelter home for caregivers of patients. The men allegedly threatened her on the pretext of identity verification and took her to a deserted place in the parking area, after which they gang-raped her.



The three accused were arrested on 31 October and have been identified as Manish (22), Praveen Tiwari (24), and Kanwar Pal (33).