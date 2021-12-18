At 6 Degree Celsius, Delhi Records its Lowest Minimum Temperature This Season

Representative image.
The IMD has predicted a cold wave in parts of northwest India between 17 and 21 December.
Residents of the national capital woke up to a bone-chilling morning as the minimum temperature dropped to six degree Celsius – the coldest Delhi has been this season, reported NDTV.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature in the city is likely to hover around 20 degree Celsius. Shallow fog has also been predicted during the day.
While parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Saurashtra, and Kutch are expected to witness a cold to severe cold wave from December 17 to 20, a similar prediction has been made for Rajasthan from 18 to 21 December and for western Uttar Pradesh from 17 to 20 December.
A cold wave is declared in the plains only if the minimum temperature falls below 10 degree Celsius, and is accompanied by a fall in the maximum temperature by 4.5-6.4 degree Celsius from what is considered normal for that period of the year.
