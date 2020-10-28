Delhi Violence: SC Refuses to Cancel Pinjra Tod Activist’s Bail

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 28 October, refused to cancel the bail granted to Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalita in connection with a northeast Delhi violence case, news agency PTI reported.
The apex court dismissed a special leave petition of the Delhi Police seeking cancellation of the bail granted by the Delhi High Court to Kalita.
"We are not inclined to interfere. It is only grant of bail. Dismissed," Justice Ashok Bhushan, who was part of the bench along with Justices R Subhash Reddy and MR Shah, was quoted as saying.
The Delhi Police was represented by Additional Solicitor General of India, SV Raju, who said that Kalita was an influential person and could influence witnesses and tamper evidence, reported LiveLaw.
"It is only a grant of bail. She is not going to run away," Justice Bhushan said, going on to question whether being an influential person can be a reason to deny bail.
The Pinjra Tod activist was granted bail by the Delhi High Court on 1 September in a Delhi violence case.
The order was pronounced by Justice Suresh Kumar Kait after it was reserved in August.
Kalita was arrested by the Delhi Police on 23 May in connection with anti-CAA protests in northeast Delhi’s Jafrabad area in February. She had been named as a key conspirator of the violence. She was lodged in Tihar jail along with JNU student and fellow Pinjra Tod member Natasha Narwal.
