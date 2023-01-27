Delhi University Students Detained Ahead of Screening of BBC's Docu on Modi

Hours before BBC's documentary India: The Modi Question was scheduled to be screened at Delhi University's Arts Faculty, Delhi police imposed section 144 (banning large gatherings) on Friday, 27 January.

The screening was organised by student organisations Bhim Army Student Federation (BASF) on Friday. At least 24 people -- mostly students -- who were protesting outside the Arts Faculty, were detained by the police.

"First the guards were not allowing us to enter the Arts Faculty. Somehow we entered, and the moment we opened our laptop, the guards came and broke our projector and tore the curtain for screening. Then they dragged me out and then the police detained me and some other students," claimed Ashutosh, the president of BASF DU unit.

He also claimed that he is currently at Civil Lines police station in Delhi under detention.