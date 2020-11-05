60-Yr-Old Rapes Teen in Delhi, She Gives Birth on Terrace: Police

A 16-year-old rape survivor gave birth to a baby on the terrace of her house, Delhi Police said on Wednesday, 4 November.
The police received a PCR call on 31 October where the caller said that they recovered a child wrapped in a cloth from north Delhi and provided no further information, PTI reported.
"We received information on Saturday night regarding the infant. Police reached the spot and rushed the baby to a hospital. When we checked the CCTV footage of the area, the baby was found with a girl," a senior police officer said.
The police then traced the teenager who said she was raped by a 60-year-old man about eight to nine months ago. She also said she had not informed her mother about it as she was scared. After the child was born, she took the child, covered it with a cloth and left the baby near a shop far from her house, the police said.
An FIR has been registered under sections of rape and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused man, who is a shopkeeper and has been arrested, the police said.
(With inputs from PTI)
