COVID-19 | No Plans to Reopen Schools As of Now: Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, 15 July, said there are no plans to reopen schools in the national capital as of now amid low daily coronavirus case numbers being reported in the city.

"Not now, internationally, trends show that the third wave of COVID-19 is imminent. So we don't want to take any risk until the vaccination process is complete," Kejriwal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI when speaking about the reopening of schools.

Daily coronavirus cases in Delhi have been below 100 for the past several days now. On Thursday, the national capital reported 72 new infections, with a positivity rate of 0.10 percent, and one death.