Delhi Riots: Court Defers Hearing on Supplementary Charge Sheet

The hearing to take cognisance of supplementary charge sheet and provide copies to accused has been deferred.

In a hearing under the Delhi riots ‘conspiracy’ FIR 59 on 23 November, Karkardooma court judge Amitabh Rawat deferred the hearing by a day. While the Delhi Police special cell submitted the supplementary charge sheet against UAPA accused Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, the court deferred the hearing to take cognisance of the charge sheet. The court said it needs time to decide if a copy of the charge sheet should be provided to the accused, because of a Delhi High Court order that stayed the trial on 10 November.



On 10 November, the Delhi High Court order read: “Till further order, trial is stayed.”



The issue of providing a soft or a hard copy of the charge sheet also came up during the hearing, with Delhi Police saying they would provide soft copies.

This is the same contention in which the trial has been stayed in the Delhi High Court.