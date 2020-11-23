Delhi Riots: Charge Sheet Filed Against Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam

The Delhi Police on Sunday, 22 November, filed a supplementary charge sheet before a Delhi court against activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in connection with Delhi riots that broke out in February 2020 in the northeast part of the city. The charge sheet has been filed before Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat under relevant sections of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), criminal conspiracy, rioting, cheating, murder, attempt to murder, Arms Act and damage to public property The case concerns the alleged “conspiracy”.

A total of 930 pages of the charge sheet were submitted, reported The Hindu. The Delhi government on 28 October gave its approval to prosecute Khalid and Imam, after which the charge sheet was filed.

Khalid was arrested under the UAPA in September in the case. The Delhi Police arrested Sharjeel Imam under the UAPA on 25 August. Imam was booked for allegedly delivering inflammatory speeches against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens in December last year. In February this year, riots that broke out in parts of northeast Delhi claimed 53 lives and injured 583 persons.