Delhi Riots 2020: Four Charged with Rioting, Murder After Eyewitness Account

A Delhi court on Friday, 12 November, framed charges against four people for rioting, unlawful assembly, criminal conspiracy, and murder of a man during the northeast Delhi riots in 2020, LiveLaw reported.

Anwar Hussain, Kasim, Shahrukh, and Khalid Ansari were accused of beating a man identified as Deepak to death near Ambedkar College in February 2020, PTI reported.

Labelling it a 'calculated attack', additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat observed in the order,