Delhi: At Least 3 Feared Trapped as Portion of Old Building Collapses in Bawana

Three of the six people had been rescued, and a rescue operation was currently going on.
Photo: Accessed by The Quint
At least six persons were feared trapped in the debris after a portion of an old building collapsed at a JJ colony in Delhi's Bawana, police said on Friday, 11 February.
Brijendra Yadav, DCP Outer North District, said that three of the six people had been rescued, and an operation to rescue others was on.
"Today, at about 2:45, an information was received that a building near Delhi Jal Board has collapsed in which 4-5 persons, including children, are reported to be buried under debris. It was found that the collapsed building is a part of Rajiv Ratan Aawas, in which there are about 300-400 flats. Three JCBs and two ambulances reached the spot, and a rescue operation was started," Yadav said.
"Two women, namely Fatima and Shahnaaz, were taken out of the debris and sent to MV hospital. However, one Rukiya Khatoon and Shahnaz's daughter Afrina are still trapped under the debris. Two to three more persons are likely to be under the debris. Rescue operation is going on. Both rescued persons are out of danger," he added.
(This is a developing story.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)