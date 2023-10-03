Delhi Police Raid Homes of Journalists in NewsClick Probe, Seize Phones, Laptops

Image used for representation.
The Delhi Police on Monday, 3 October, allegedly raided homes of several journalists, including Prabir Purkayastha, Abhisar Sharma, Aunindyo Chakravarty, Bhasha Singh, Urmilesh, and Sohail Hashmi, in an probe into the funding of news organisation NewsClick, The Quint has learnt.
Among those raided early Monday morning also included satirist Sanjay Rajoura.
"Delhi police landed at my home. Taking away my laptop and Phone... [sic]," Abhisar Sharma posted on X (formerly Twitter).
Bhasha Singh wrote, "Finally last tweet from this phone. Delhi police seizure my phone [sic]."
The Quint tried reaching out to Abhisar Sharma, Sanjay Rajoura, and Aunindyo Chakravarty, but their phones were switched off as of 8:30 am on Wednesday.
We also reached out to the Special CP and DCP of the Delhi Police Special Cell multiple times, and this story will be updated as and when we receive a response.
Earlier, in August 2023, a report by The New York Times had alleged links between tech mogul Neville Roy Singham, who finances the Indian news website NewsClick, and the Communist Party of China (CCP). The report had claimed that Singham's networks fuelled disinformation and influenced mainstream narratives by promoting pro-China messages.
In response to allegations in The New York Times report, that NewsClick is part of a global network used to spread Chinese state propaganda, the organisation told The Quint:
Speaking to The Indian Express then, NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha had said: "These are not new allegations. They have been made in the past. We will respond to them in the appropriate forum, i.e. the court, as the matter is sub judice."
(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)
