Delhi Police Raid Homes of Journalists in NewsClick Probe, Seize Phones, Laptops

The Delhi Police on Monday, 3 October, allegedly raided homes of several journalists, including Prabir Purkayastha, Abhisar Sharma, Aunindyo Chakravarty, Bhasha Singh, Urmilesh, and Sohail Hashmi, in an probe into the funding of news organisation NewsClick, The Quint has learnt.

Among those raided early Monday morning also included satirist Sanjay Rajoura.

"Delhi police landed at my home. Taking away my laptop and Phone... [sic]," Abhisar Sharma posted on X (formerly Twitter).