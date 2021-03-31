‘Orders From Above’: Delhi Police Pick Up 10 Rohingya Refugees

Ahmed said that when a lawyer visited the police station, the officers told him that orders had come from above.

“I am afraid. Today, they have picked up my parents and brothers, tomorrow they will pick up my family of four, then some other family,” he added, saying, “It is better to go to Burma and die because they will anyway kill us here also. There are 50 families here, take all at once, why take away in instalments?”

Another resident narrated a similar incident saying, “After the Jammu incident, policemen suddenly came here around 10-12 days back and picked up a family of six from here - Mohammed Shareef (40), Laia (30), Ali (24), Noor Ameen (22), Karim (18) and another woman.”

According to the resident, the police had come the previous night and asked questions about work. Just the next day, they picked up the family. One family member, who had gone to work, was allegedly picked up from there, while the others were picked up from the colony.