Delhi Police Arrest 7 in Pragati Maidan Tunnel Robbery Case

A screenshot of the CCTV footage showing the robbery inside a tunnel in Delhi's Pragati Maidan on Saturday, 24 June.
(Photo: Video Screenshot)
Seven people have been arrested in connection with the gunpoint robbery in a tunnel in Delhi's Pragati Maidan, the police said on Tuesday, 27 June.
The accused persons had robbed a delivery executive and his associate of around Rs 2 lakh on Saturday, 24 June at gunpoint, when the latter were on their way to Gurugram in a taxi to deliver the cash amount.
A 21 second CCTV footage shows four men on two bikes waylaying a car, with at least one accused brandishing a firearm, while the other opens the door of the car and takes off with a bag.
Further, the police recovered two motorcycles with fake number plates, around Rs 5 lakh, and one pistol with live cartridges from the perpetrators.
"The accused were in the process of escaping to far-flung places after switching off their phones," Special Commissioner of Police Ravindra Singh Yadav said, as per a press release of the Delhi Police.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)