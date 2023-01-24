5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Nepal, Sends Tremors Across Delhi-NCR

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-20195.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Nepal, Sends Tremors Across Delhi-NCR

The tremors were also felt in Uttarkhand's Deharadun and other districts.
The Quint
India
Published:

The Delhi-NCR region experienced earthquake tremors at around 2:30pm on Tuesday, 24 January, according to multiple reports.

(Photo: iStock)

The Delhi-NCR region experienced earthquake tremors at around 2:30pm on Tuesday, 24 January, according to multiple reports.

Driving the news: The tremors were a result of a 5.8 magnitude earthquake rattling Nepal, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

  • The tremors were also felt in Uttarkhand's Deharadun and other districts including Pithorgarh and Almora, according to a report by the Economic Times.

(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details)

