22-Year-Old African Woman Who Travelled to Nigeria Is Delhi’s 5th Monkeypox Case

The fifth case of monkeypox has been reported in Delhi, the Medical Director of Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, Dr Suresh Kumar, told news agency ANI on Saturday, 13 August.

Kumar said that the 22-year-old African woman, whose sample tested positive on Friday, is currently under observation in the hospital.

“One patient has been admitted in LNJP and her sample tested positive,” Kumar added.